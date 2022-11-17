Arvato Supply Chain Solutions expands to Australia

Guetersloh/Sydney – Arvato Supply Chain Solutions opens its first warehouse in Australia. The new site in Villawood, the Greater Sydney area, has a 4,000-square-meter warehouse area and a capacity of more than 3,000 pallet spaces. The state-of-the-art new building is setup to meet the highest Tapa A security level and serves as a multi-client center for our customers.

"The new warehouse near Sydney demonstrates our truly global footprint," says Frank Schirrmeister, CEO of Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With locations across five continents, we can offer our customers one-stop services worldwide - with on-site local experts and a global IT system that serves as reliable data backbone for our customized supply chain solutions." The opening of the new site is a part of the company's global growth strategy. Over the past six years, Arvato's international warehouse space has increased by 76%. The e-commerce and supply chain service provider is now represented in a total of fourteen locations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) economic region, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan distribution centers.

"Over the past five years, we have continuously expanded our presence and customer base in the APAC countries. Now we are proud to announce the opening of our first warehouse in Australia," explains Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Asia at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "The new location, where we will serve three of our leading global customers with B2B and B2C distribution, is the starting point for our further expansion in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region." The logistics services Arvato provides for its customers in Villawood include warehousing, order picking and transportation management, direct distribution to retailers and end users, IOR/EOR processing for seamless customs clearance and trade compliance, computer flashing, software installation, bundling and other value-added services.

The new warehouse also offers the best conditions for fast distribution of products. Due to its location in the industrial suburb of Villawood in Central Western Sydney, it is very well connected to the transportation system. The Sydney business district, Sydney Airport and Port Botany are all within a radius of about 30 kilometers. There are five freeway entrances within a ten-kilometer radius that connect to the national highway network in all major directions. The new distribution center also scores highly in terms of sustainability. A photovoltaic has been installed on the roof to generate renewable energy. All warehouse and office spaces are equipped with LED lighting with motion and daylight sensors, and all windows are double-glazed to improve thermal performance and reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling. Andreas Barth, President Industry Vertical Tech and Group Head of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, adds: "Arvato's corporate goal is to be climate neutral by 2030. With the new hall in Villawood, which is designed to be environmentally friendly, we are making an important contribution to achieving this goal."