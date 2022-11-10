MercuryGate expands TMS visibility through second acquisition in two years

Transportation management system (TMS) software vendor MercuryGate International Inc. says its acquisition on Tuesday of a supply chain management software firm will extend its real-time shipment visibility service to encompass every segment of the shipment lifecycle, from first mile to final mile.

MercuryGate bought Brentwood, Tennessee-based ClearTrack Information Network, which says its software helps retail, brand, and manufacturing companies to gain clarity across their global trading networks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Cary, North Carolina-based MercuryGate, it made the acquisition at a time when supply chain transportation management is continuing to grow in complexity. This move will deliver richer ocean freight procurement and tracking capabilities to its customers at the container, order, and item levels. ClearTrack also uses its global trade management (GTM) software to monitor supply chain compliance documentation, ensuring that orders are not released for shipment without acceptable compliance results and required certifications.

“The non-stop disruptions to supply chains in recent years and the increasing demands of socially-conscious, need-to-know consumers have created a growing need for transparency and visibility into shipments, down to item, order and container-level tracking,” MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano said in a release. “The addition of ClearTrack brings our customers the distinct advantage of being able to see ocean shipments in real-time, take immediate action to resolve issues and continuously improve for better decision-making and extending MercuryGate’s end-to-end modality management.”

MercuryGate has made a number of deals and partnerships in recent years to expand its coverage of transportation operations. In May, the company said it would partner with Amazon Freight, the online retailer’s transportation and freight brokerage arm, to help shippers cope with the trucking sector’s severe capacity constraints.

In April, it also integrated its system with Cargo Chief, a provider of capacity procurement and pricing software for freight brokers. And in 2021, it forged connections with Banyan Technology and Redwood Logistics, as well as acquiring the logistics optimization software vendor Cheetah Software Systems. Those changes have come after MercuryGate itself was acquired in 2018 by the Boston-based private equity firm Summit Partners.



