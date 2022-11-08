Inside the design of this intuitive logistics software

Have you ever used an app that felt effortless? We’ve all been there, and we’ve all been on the flip side, where you’re using an app that is clunky, confusing, time-consuming, and frustrating. Surely it can’t be that hard to make something that works?

The truth is, intuitive software doesn’t just happen. Simplicity is created through extensive thought, tireless testing, and innovative thinking.

Most people don't know how Google’s algorithm works, or how they provide the results to your search query — you just know it’s simple, and it works, and other platforms should be just as easy and intuitive to use. Getting to that point takes a lot of time and expertise.

Great software development starts with analyzing what the problem is, what the software sets out to achieve, who the users are, their environmental factors, and the nuances of how they will use it, what else they are using, how long it will take, does it make sense, does it need internet or wifi to work, does it need to connect with other platforms or user logins, should it have notifications, sound or vibration feedback — and should these still work if the user's device settings are set to silent— and many, many other questions.

This is the process that takes software from ‘alright’, to intuitive to use.

CartonCloud’s logistics software is specifically designed to intuitively help logistics people to manage their end-to-end operations with ease.

“You shouldn't need a degree in logistics software to use the system, it should just work for you, and simplify your life,” said CartonCloud CEO Vincent Fletcher.

“We wanted to make our software easy for people to use, with features that actually simplify their operations and let them achieve more with their business.

Simplifying the complexity of the logistics industry, by removing manual paperwork, data entry and reporting, building smart and flexible logic around everyday tasks such as charging and invoicing, building accuracy into workflows with barcode scanning, inventory scan-move, and electronic capture of proof of delivery, plus many more features.

“We designed the software to be intuitive to use, with the mindset that even companies making the transition from paper processes, who have never used a logistics management system before— should be able to pick it up and go. What we found was that with this user-centered approach, we had other logistics companies switching from their existing software and coming on board with CartonCloud — because it was so easy to use, and was designed with their processes and operations in mind.”

CartonCloud’s WMS software is used by over 400 warehouse and transport companies across Canada, the United States, Australia, and the Pacific, with over 23,000 active users each day.

“We’re building mission-critical systems at CartonCloud, so the process is very important for us to ensure we’re developing and releasing products at the highest quality,” CartonCloud Chief Technical Office Kenji Kimura explains.

One key area of focus in the digitization of logistics is integrations. Systems need to be able to connect and integrate seamlessly with other service providers that customers may be working with, with security and simplicity of use.

This includes software integrations with end-customer online ordering platforms, accounting software (like Xero, Quickbooks, and MYOB), and other systems they, or their industry partners, are using. CartonCloud has over 10,000 integrations built for customer accounts, allowing seamless data flow between systems, that allow these logistics companies to get on with their day, without the hassle.

Another feature adding value through ease of use is the mobile application, one of the most user-friendly WMS/TMS mobile apps on the market.

“In everything we do, we have a focus on what we’re delivering for the customer, and the value we provide them,” said CartonCloud Head of Engineering, Andrew Shirzad.

From the user interface (what you see on your screen) to the complex logic and software functionality under the surface, the CartonCloud mobile app ‘just works’. The features have been designed and developed specifically to ease the pain points of drivers and warehouse personnel, simplify complex tasks, and provide easy access to the information and features they need.

Intuitive design is about understanding your user, their environment, and the outcomes they want — to create a system tailored to their needs.

CartonCloud Director of Product Management David Dick explains, “with great design, the features, and functionality that make the biggest difference will often go unnoticed— they should just feel… intuitive.

“Taking the time to research and build an in-depth understanding of our user's working environment, processes and preferences is key to designing intuitive solutions that require little or no training to use."

Mr Dick explained, great software development starts with analyzing what the problem is, what the software sets out to achieve, who the users are, their environmental factors, and the nuances of how they will use it.

“The user shouldn't have to problem-solve as they use the software; it should just feel simple and easy,” he said.

One of the benefits logistics businesses are finding with cloud-based software systems like this; is that they don’t have to take on the maintenance of the software itself. Software as a Service (SaaS) companies provide a subscription-style approach, with tiered pricing allowing users to only pay for what they need, and continuous rollout of new features and updates to all customers, which keeps the software system current — and keeps users ahead of the curve.

Watch Andrew and Kenji explain how CartonCloud's innovative design stays on top of industry trends. https://youtu.be/sK-_enGNHGQ