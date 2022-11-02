PECO Pallet Names Lisa Vegso Chief Commercial Officer

ITASCA, IL – November 1, 2022 – PECO Pallet, Inc., which operates North American’s second largest pallet rental network, has named Lisa Vegso as Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms. Vegso was previously vice president of marketing and managing director, Canada. In her new role, she assumes commercial responsibility for sales and marketing in North America, including business development, sales operations and strategic sales planning. She also heads up PECO’s company-wide Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) program.

Ms. Vegso has over 25 years of experience in transportation and logistics. She joined PECO in 2013 as director of sales, was promoted to country manager for Canada in 2015, and named vice president and managing director, Canada, in 2018. Prior to PECO she advanced through increasingly responsible finance, customer service and business development roles with several Canadian trucking and logistics firms.

“Lisa’s experience and business acumen have been a significant asset to PECO’s growth and development,” noted Joe Dagnese, PECO’s chief executive. “This expanded role will leverage her proven leadership skills to drive her continued contributions to PECO’s strong employee culture, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Ms. Vegso holds an MBA from Hamilton, Ontario-based McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business. In 2019 she was recognized by Canada’s Supply Chain Management Association as one of Canada’s 100 Most Influential Women in Supply Chain. She also is a Certified Logistics Professional, having completed the coursework for certification administered by the Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation, and is certified in logistics and supply chain practice by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).

PECO operates a North American pallet pool network encompassing more than 90 facilities and some 23 million pallets. The company builds, services, delivers, and manages distribution of its signature red, high-quality block pallets for America’s top consumer products, grocery, and other food-related enterprises to ship goods.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.