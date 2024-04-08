Premier Transportation Appoints Tim Pilato to Co-CEO

Premier Transportation, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services, announced the promotion of Tim Pilato, former president, to the role of Co-CEO alongside Premier's Chairman and CEO, Mike Medici. In this role, Pilato will join Medici in leading Premier Transportation, continuing to set new standards by creating a long-term strategy to drive growth and success.



“Tim is a world-class leader who has been instrumental in guiding Premier's success over the past 23 years. I look forward to our shared responsibilities as Premier enters its next phase of growth,” says Mike Medici, chairman and CEO. “Our future is bright, and I have extreme confidence in Tim as a leader who has demonstrated expertise in every area of our business.”



Pilato's extensive experience and track record of success make him a valuable asset to Premier Transportation. His proven leadership skills and industry knowledge will undoubtedly contribute to the company's continued development and prosperity.



“I am enthusiastic about this new leadership role and the potential growth opportunities we can achieve,” says Tim Pilato, Co-CEO. “Over the years, Premier Transportation has hit remarkable milestones under the leadership of Mike Medici. I look forward to the collaborative accomplishments that lie ahead for our team.”



Pilato previously served as President at Premier Transportation and has been an essential leadership figure, helping shape the company’s culture and values while overseeing its overall performance and continued success.



About Premier Transportation

Premier Transportation was founded in 1991 and is a nationwide logistics provider specializing in providing integrated transportation and logistics solutions to the retail and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Premier is committed to providing top-quality transportation services and solutions to its customers, including door-to-store deliveries, dedicated fleets, full-service logistics solutions, truckload transportation and yard management. For more information, visit premiertransportation.com.