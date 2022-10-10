Raymond West Hosts 9th Annual Pink Pallet Jack Project to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., October 10, 2022 — Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, will hold the ninth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 12 through 22.



The 10-day auction will begin Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. PST, when participants can bid on a pink Raymond® 8210 powered pallet jack. The auction will end Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. PST. Winning bids will be announced the week of Nov. 1, with all proceeds from the auction being donated to The Tina Fund, Northwest Hope & Healing and Breast Cancer Angels.



The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack, part of The Raymond Corporation’s intralogistics solutions portfolio, is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas. The lift truck includes Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep™ design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.



Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised over $150,000 for breast cancer over the past eight years.



To learn more about the auction and to place a bid, visit www.raymondwest.com.



For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions.



Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.



©2022 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.