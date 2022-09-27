ICAT Logistics Opens New Agency in Albuquerque

ICAT Logistics, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of an agency in Albuquerque, NM!

Dave Rossi joins the ICAT network as the location’s Agency Owner and brings more than 40 years of industry experience, having roles as a dispatcher, dock foreman, and sales representative.

Dave brings along several of his experienced employees, including two operators and an account executive, all of whom bring vast knowledge of the industry in both domestic and international markets. Both operators have a combined experience of over 40 years and focus on providing their customers with unmatched customer service. On the sales side, their account executive focuses on building and maintaining long-standing relationships with their customers through proactive communication and knowledgeable industry insights.

Located less than 5 miles from the Albuquerque International Sunport, the Albuquerque agency is focused on addressing the needs of both their domestic and international client base and building new business in the surrounding area.

The team is thrilled to join the ICAT network with Mr. Rossi commenting, “After meeting with [ICAT’s CEO] Rick Campbell, I knew right away this was the company I wanted to join up with. We had so many of the same business ideas and his knowledge and understanding of this industry [is] incredible. This is a win-win for all of us.”

“We are proud to welcome Dave and his team to the ICAT family,” says Rick Campbell, ICAT’s President and CEO. “We know this agency is going to do great things and we look forward to helping them in their continued growth and success.”

ICAT’s new Albuquerque office is located at 2300 Buena Vista S.E., Albuquerque, NM 87106.