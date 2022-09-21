AFS Logistics names Kevin Day President of LTL business

ATLANTA/DALLAS (Sept. 21, 2022) – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces Kevin Day as President of Less-Than-Truckload (LTL). Day has over 25 years of logistics industry experience, including more than 11 years in executive leadership roles. As president of LTL for AFS, Day serves in both a client- and carrier-facing capacity, leading and managing the LTL business unit, team and revenue streams for LTL service offerings.

“LTL has always been a point of focus for AFS, and Kevin brings a wealth of experience from a diverse set of LTL environments,” says Tom Nightingale, CEO, AFS. “His senior-level expertise in both asset- and non-asset-based environments and his commercial acumen will bring an additional tailwind to our rapidly growing LTL business. His world-class talent, together with our exceptional LTL team, will accelerate our rapid growth and strengthen our market presence.”

Day will lead and support an analytics and pricing team in Dallas that offers unmatched insights into the LTL market, and a Shreveport, Louisiana-based operations group that primarily serves the claims and support and commercial teams, helping them find solutions to various customer needs. AFS is responsible for over $1.2 billion in annual LTL spend, through services that apply best-in-class data science and negotiation to yield the optimal combination of carriers and service levels at the lowest price.

“With such a deep bench of talented, experienced teammates, a critical part of my role is providing an environment and opportunities for our team to be successful. That means properly equipping them to mitigate the challenges that pressure our clients every day,” said Day. “From increasing transportation costs and capacity constraints to visibility issues, our proven processes and technology help shippers and carriers navigate a challenging landscape. All of that is underpinned by our business model, which provides transparency to our clients, so that they can be confident we will drive results – we don’t produce revenue unless we are saving them money.”

Day earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Central Washington University and began his career as a national account executive at XPO Logistics, Inc. He eventually moved into executive leadership, serving as director of pricing at Echo Global Logistics, and prior to joining AFS, served as vice president and general manager of LTL at Coyote Logistics.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.