Zion Solutions Group Leading the Way as a Recipient of the Women in Supply Chain Award

Atlanta, GA., Sept. 19, 2022 — Zion Solutions Group, a supply chain integrator, is proud to announce, Controller, Kathy Frank as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Receiving this outstanding award showcases Zion’s values and mission to be a team committed to building up others.

With 18+ years in the Supply Chain Industry as a Controller and SVP of Operations, Kathy Frank has been an integral part of the Strategy Team and led the creation and implementation of Zion Solutions Group’s financial systems prior to their launch at the beginning of 2022. She continues to be the team member that establishes standard processes and develops programs to ensure employee satisfaction and maximize business efficiency. This year, she is putting in place administrative tools (ERP, HR, Payroll Systems) that will allow Zion’s team members to focus on solving customer problems versus company problems. Respectively, this emphasizes Kathy's example of leadership and sets a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“It is truly an honor to receive the Women in Supply Chain award. I am excited to continue to be a part of a thriving industry, to work with, mentor, and coach the current and next generation of leaders,” said Kathy Frank, recipient of the Women in Supply Chain Award.

Zion Solutions Group is exceptionally proud of Kathy Frank and hopes to continue leading the way as an industry leader through innovation to enhance the company and better serve its customer with creative solutions to solve their toughest challenges.

To learn more about Zion Solutions Group, please visit https://thezsg.com/.

