Sixto Moralez Joins Beckhoff USA as South Region Sales Manager

Beckhoff Automation hired Sixto Moralez to serve as South Region Sales Manager. Moralez brings nearly two decades of automation industry experience, spanning engineering, sales and management, with a particular focus on motion control and robotics. He plans to use his expertise to drive Beckhoff market share across industries and lead the strong regional team to further success. Based in the Dallas area, he reports to Regional Director – West Joe Martin.

Early in his career, Moralez held applications engineering roles, including at Danaher Motion, and served as a controls engineer for Wynright Robotics. He spent the previous 11 years at Yaskawa America, Inc., starting as Regional Motion Engineer and working up to Senior Regional Motion Engineer and Latin America Sales Manager. In this role, he maximized technical and sales support resources across the Yaskawa sales and engineering team and worked with sales partners, machine builder OEMs and end users to design and implement motion solutions.

“Beckhoff continues to release captivating automation technologies, and I am excited to join a customer-focused team so invested in ingenuity and innovation,” Moralez said. “In this role, I look forward to mentoring the strong South team – as well as being mentored – while capitalizing on Beckhoff USA’s established successes. My technical background will help enhance capabilities within the team and expand awareness of our impressive software and hardware technologies.”

Moralez earned a Bachelor of Science in electronic engineering technology from DeVry University.