Rob Abbott Joins Drivewyze as VP of Customer Success

PLANO, TX, Sept. 13, 2022 – Drivewyze, the leader in connected truck services and operator of the largest public-private weigh station bypass network in North America, has announced the addition of Rob Abbott as its new Vice President of Customer Success. As the leader of Drivewyze’s Customer Success team, Abbott will be responsible for Drivewyze continuing to deliver on its commitment of world class customer relations.



Abbott has nearly 30 years of experience in the trucking industry, having served in safety, government affairs, and customer-facing roles with the American Trucking Associations. Most recently he was the Vice President of Sales/Commercial Leader for Lytx, a provider of video safety services to trucking fleets.



“His experience, leadership and passion for the trucking industry make Rob a great fit for Drivewyze,” said Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze. “He understands the importance of truck safety and how it impacts carriers and drivers. And he understands the importance of listening to the voice of the customer and being a conduit for creating solutions to problems that fleets face every day. Problem solving with disruptive innovation is what Drivewyze is all about and Rob will play an important role in our continued growth.”



According to Abbott, the people and safety focus are what drew him to Drivewyze. “They have an enviable company culture that has attracted some of the market’s best talent to solve some of our industry’s biggest challenges - and I wanted to be a part of that,” he said. “I’ve been watching Drivewyze continue to innovate and collaborate with fleets to deliver solutions that make a real difference. Fleets are hungry for proactive crash prevention tools and Drivewyze Safety+ is a great example of that. It’s a tremendous safety service that can help fleets be proactive, drive down accidents, and significantly reduce claims costs, while safeguarding their most important assets – their drivers.”



Abbott also mentioned the importance of Drivewyze PreClear – which has grown to become the largest weigh station bypass service in North America, with over 840 bypass locations in 45 states and provinces. “PreClear rewards safe fleets with bypass opportunities to give them greater efficiency in time and money, while making better use of law enforcement resources to pinpoint the bad actors in our industry,” he said. “That’s why I’m so excited about collaborating with fleets and drivers to help them succeed. The Drivewyze platform helps our customers create safer and more sustainable operations.”



About Drivewyze Inc.:

Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry, developing and providing innovative solutions for transportation infrastructure owners and operators, commercial vehicle fleets and truck drivers. Drivewyze serves commercial truck fleets and truck drivers with innovative in-cab services, such as the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+ in-cab safety notifications. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit https://drivewyze.com/.



