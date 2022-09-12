Kamps, Inc. Expands Into North-Central Market with the Acquisition of Northland Pallet, Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, September 12, 2022 – Kamps, Inc. (“Kamps”, “Company”), one of the nation’s leading pallet companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Northland Pallet, Inc. (“Northland Pallet”) out of Hugo, Minnesota. Northland Pallet specializes in pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions, serving customers across the state of Minnesota and north-western Wisconsin. Northland Pallet also has a thriving wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the product created from compressed wood waste. The acquisition expands Kamps’ local presence in a key new market, and builds upon the company’s core mission of delivering customer-centric pallet services on a national scale.

Northland Pallet was founded in 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota by Mitch Martin. The organization’s humble beginnings started in a 12,000 sq. ft. warehouse, with seven employees. Through superior customer service and unmatched quality, Northland has grown to become a premier pallet solutions provider in their local market. Northland currently has 60 employees, 200 trailers, and operates out of a state-of-the-art 100,000 sq. ft. facility that is strategically located just outside of Minneapolis. All local staff and leadership will stay on-board to ensure continuity and a pleasant customer experience.

“We are excited to move into the Minnesota market with the acquisition of Northland Pallet. Mitch Martin and his team have built a great business. Northland has a facility layout that can handle significant growth as we look to make continued investments in this market.” said Kamps, Inc. President, Mitchell Kamps. He also added “Northland’s pallet recycling, wood pellet operation, and automation investments parlay nicely into providing our customers with a comprehensive product line up and a relentless focus on continuous improvement – ultimately driving value to our customers.”

"We are excited to join Kamps as their culture and like-minded business practices are a perfect fit. Kamps is the perfect team to partner with as we begin our next phase of growth.” said Northland Pallet, Inc. owner Mitch Martin. “We will continue to provide the excellent service our customers expect, while increasing our opportunities and capabilities via the Kamps national network.”

This is the third acquisition Kamps has completed in the last 30 days, reinforcing the company’s willingness to invest in strategic growth to meet evolving customer need. Recent market conditions prove that Kamps’ combination of vast resources and local presence is key to successfully supporting supply chains and delivering superior customer experiences. The addition of Northland Pallet grows Kamps’ national presence to 52 asset-based locations, supported by over 6,100 trailers and 3,500 employees.

About Kamps, Inc.

Kamps, Inc. is a full-service national pallet company delivering innovative pallet services to customers since 1973. Kamps specializes in supplying high quality wooden pallets, comprehensive pallet recycling services, and total pallet management services to diverse supply chains across the nation. With over 400 locations in its pallet network, and over 50 asset-based locations, Kamps is the national leader in customer-centric pallet solutions.

To learn more about Kamps, visit https://www.kampspallets.com/

About Northland Pallet, Inc.

Northland Pallet is a full-service pallet and wooden pellets company serving customers in the Minnesota and north-western Wisconsin market since 1998. Located in Hugo, Minnesota, Northland Pallet’s mission is customer success and satisfaction. To ensure the company delivers on this mission, Northland Pallet regularly makes significant investments into its facility, machinery, and staff. Northland Pallet recycles over one million pallets every year.

To learn more about Northland Pallet, visit https://northlandpallet.com/