RuggON Upgrades its VIKING Mobile Data Terminal

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 8, 2022 - RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, announced today it has upgraded the RuggON VIKING Mobile Data Terminal. The new unit now includes Android 11 OS and GNSS Dead-Reckoning technology. Inherently rugged, the VIKING delivers powerful, reliable computing performance for transport fleets (light or heavy-duty) and public transportation companies.

“Incorporating Android 11 OS and GNSS Dead Reckoning technology into the VIKING strengthens our commitment to provide transport fleets and public transportation companies with critical data to keep them up and running,” stated Tom Wang, RuggON CEO. “We have no hesitation in saying the VIKING is the ultimate fleet-management and public transportation solution, as it delivers unparalleled system performance, making it a reliable and productive daily workhorse.”

Android 11 OS

Android 11 gives Viking users many new options. Among the features it brings to the RuggON Viking are the following.

The Android 11 updated Voice Access is faster and easier to use than previous iterations and may be used offline to provide more assistance, reducing network traffic usage and saving costs. In addition, intuitive labels on apps help users control and navigate the Viking simply by speaking out loud.

It allows the unit to connect wirelessly to a vehicle’s display, where Android apps used by a company will show up automatically onscreen. In addition, real-time security and privacy updates are sent directly from Google Play to the Viking, keeping units safe and secure.

Android 11 inclusion also allows Viking users to save licensing costs compared to Windows operating systems. Companies can also utilize Google Play as an application extension, helping them reduce remote management/maintenance/upgrade and other expenses. Since VIKING includes Google Mobile Services (GMS), companies can use Google Maps instead of developing their own maps.

GNSS Dead Reckoning

High-performance GNSS is a popular multi-satellite-based real-time tracking system. Its Dead Reckoning function plots navigation when satellite signals are partially or completely blocked by buildings or vehicles, are traveling through tunnels or in urban canyons.

The RuggON Viking Mobile Data Terminal is engineered to monitor vehicle status to keep transport fleets and public transportation companies from experiencing costly downtime. The unit’s rich I/O connectivity features also provide monitoring capability by transferring vehicle passenger volume and location information to a company’s control center.

The unit has a fully rugged design with IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring it can survive any harsh environment and withstand a wide temperature range of -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It works within a wide voltage input (9-36V) and supports smart power management, plus ISO7637-2 power protection. Featuring raw CAN bus or SAE J1939 vehicle protocols, it can facilitate vehicle diagnostics data collection and driver behavior management. In addition, it has a bright 7” PCT touch display with an intuitive interface.



Availability

RuggON VIKING Mobile Data Terminal is available through authorized distributors across the U.S. For details, call (213) 269 4168 or email: USA@ruggon.com.

About RuggON

With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ruggon.com.

# # #

PR Contact:

MegaHertz PR

T: 949-994-2052

E: ruggon@megahertzpr.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2022 RuggON. All rights reserved.