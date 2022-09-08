Bonded Logistics Expands Footprint with 184K Sq. Ft. Warehouse in Concord, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (September 8, 2022) – Bonded Logistics, a leading provider of integrated third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, announces that it has expanded its footprint in the Charlotte region by opening a 184,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Concord, NC.

“Demand for outsourced warehousing continues to be extremely high in Charlotte,” states Scott Carr, President and Owner of Bonded Logistics. “When we had the opportunity to take additional space, especially in a high growth city like Concord where we haven’t had a location in a while, we had to take advantage of it. What makes it even more exciting is that this comes as the company celebrates 50 years in business.”

The 184K sq. ft. facility is located in Concord, NC, about 30 miles northeast of Charlotte, and is well-positioned for easy access to major highways along the East Coast. Bonded took over lease of the space in June so that its contract packaging division, Bonded Pac, could complete several major holiday retail display projects. The entire warehouse will become available starting in December and is a blank canvas that can be built out to suit specific client needs.

“This facility gives us much needed network capacity for not only our existing clients but new opportunities,” says D’Artis Jones, newly hired VP of Sales & Marketing for Bonded Logistics. “We are seeing more and more mid to large-scale companies looking to 3PLs like Bonded to provide customized solutions for their complex supply chain problems. Not only are we getting the typical request for distribution or manufacturing support, but we are getting asked for integrated solutions that encompass all of our divisions.”

One of Charlotte’s largest third-party logistics providers, Bonded Logistics has spent the last 50 years providing an array of warehousing, contract packaging, transportation services for businesses in industries such as consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and healthcare. Privately owned and operated, the company prides itself on creating lasting partnerships with their clients through service excellence, teamwork, and innovation.

The opening of this latest facility takes Bonded’s total footprint to 2.3 million sq. ft. across a mix of 12 multi-client and dedicated buildings in five NC counties. To learn more about the company and its third-party logistics services, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com.

