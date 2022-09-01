Pacejet Announces Platinum Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2022

Pacejet today announced it will be a Platinum sponsor at SuiteWorld 2022, Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners that takes place September 27-30, 2022 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air. This year’s theme is “Full Suite Ahead” with the conference promising four energy-packed days filled with networking opportunities and educational programming that will help NetSuite customers, partners, and developers discover new ways to leverage the full power of the suite.

At SuiteWorld, Pacejet will be joined by customers Tiger Tail USA and Okuma Fishing to share how shippers, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors have overcome shipping obstacles and prepared for the unpredictable. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Pacejet helps businesses scale and turn shipping challenges brought on by supply chain disruptions into growth opportunities.

SuiteWorld will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives – including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product managemen – that showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite and unveil new product announcements.

SuiteWorld will also include:

• Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

• Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

• Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

• NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person & On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders and more

To learn more, please visit us at booth 438 in the SuiteWorld Expo.