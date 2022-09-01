RRD’s Supply Chain and Warehousing Solutions Help Siemens Brings Millions of COVID-19 Test to Market

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, supported Siemens Healthineers to accelerate the delivery of rapid COVID-19 antigen self-tests to the U.S. market during a time of dire need. RRD, a Chicago-based company with nearly two decades of experience helping medical device clients optimize their supply chain, leveraged its ISO 13485 accredited facilities and ability to scale quickly to facilitate Siemens Healthineers’ time-sensitive project.

Amid the peak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant outbreak in January 2022, Siemens Healthineers stepped up to make tens of millions of tests available to the U.S. population through state, federal, and local partnership efforts. The company sought to expand its warehouse space to meet growing demand to help accommodate the massive volumes of product. Siemens Healthineers collaborated with RRD, who had the ability, experience, and flexibility to upscale with uncertain demand.

“It was critical to find a supplemental supply chain and warehouse solution that could help us supply high-quality test kits that would provide accurate COVID-19 results to the U.S. population. RRD’s ability to flex and adapt to changing demand helped address some of these needs,” said Joerg Berner, Acting Head of Point of Care Diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers.

RRD leveraged its supply chain expertise and its fulfillment capabilities to help Siemens Healthineers meet increasing market demand. RRD was responsible for the additional scale, inbound receipt, inspection, warehousing, labeling, fulfillment, and logistics of COVID-19 tests. The two teams addressed challenges by scrutinizing various factors in the production process, working in lockstep, and maintaining superior communication.

“Dealing with an already volatile global supply chain and rapidly surging COVID-19 case levels, it was a race against the clock to bring these test kits to market efficiently,” said John Pecaric, Head of Operations at RRD. “We’re honored to support Siemens Healthineers in its mission to bring their COVID-19 tests to the U.S. market in a short period of time. Our quality assurance, regulatory expertise, and IT capabilities supported the standards that Siemens Healthineers is renowned for across the globe.”

At-home testing continues to earn its place as an integral part of the overall care spectrum for all consumers and patients. Since 2005, RRD Supply Chain Solutions has proudly provided solutions for clients in the medical device industry who lean on the company’s scale, scope and regulatory credentials to support the configuration, packaging, and shipping of diagnostic devices, tests, and care kits. To learn more about RRD’s test kit support capabilities please visit: rrd.com/test-kit-support. To learn more about RRD Supply Chain Solutions please visit: rrd.com/supply-chain.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 25,000 clients, including 92% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.rrd.com.

