MARS Announces Scholarship Winners and Winter Meeting Dates

CHICAGO—August 31, 2022—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) recently awarded scholarships to 18 college students.

"In June, we had a successful Summer Meeting in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin with nearly 500 attendees," said MARS President Carrie Evans. "More than half of our guests participated in the annual golf outing which raised significant funding toward our ongoing scholarship program."

The 2022 scholarship winners were selected based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service. The program is open to children and grandchildren of MARS members. Recipients of the MARS scholarships are:

Bernard J. Thomas Honorary Scholarship Award

Analiese Tisa – University of Notre Dame

MARS Scholarship Awardees

Hunter Barth – North Dakota State University

Elise Blinn – University of Illinois

Connor Boudreau – University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Ella Chambers – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Katherine Chambers – Northwestern University

Nora Chambers – Northwestern University

Katherine Clugg – University of Maryland

Alexis Dempsey – Indiana University

Julianna DiDeo – Auburn University

Carley Dudley – Stephens College

Brianna Fay – University of Wisconsin-Madison

Danielle Fay – University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point

Ana Husted – Texas A&M

Garrett Jackson – Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Madison Pixler – University of Notre Dame

Simon Wagner – Colorado School of Mines

Holly Wold – University of Minnesota Duluth

The Executive Board has already started to plan for the next MARS Winter Meeting. It is scheduled for January 18–19, 2023 at the Westin Chicago Lombard. Hotel reservations at the MARS rate are now available online at www.mwrailshippers.com/event/2023-winter-meeting.

ABOUT MARS

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations, and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.