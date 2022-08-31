MARS Announces Scholarship Winners and Winter Meeting Dates

CHICAGO—August 31, 2022—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) recently awarded scholarships to 18 college students.
"In June, we had a successful Summer Meeting in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin with nearly 500 attendees," said MARS President Carrie Evans. "More than half of our guests participated in the annual golf outing which raised significant funding toward our ongoing scholarship program."
The 2022 scholarship winners were selected based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service. The program is open to children and grandchildren of MARS members. Recipients of the MARS scholarships are:
Bernard J. Thomas Honorary Scholarship Award
Analiese Tisa – University of Notre Dame
MARS Scholarship Awardees
Hunter Barth – North Dakota State University
Elise Blinn – University of Illinois
Connor Boudreau – University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Ella Chambers – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Katherine Chambers – Northwestern University
Nora Chambers – Northwestern University
Katherine Clugg – University of Maryland
Alexis Dempsey – Indiana University
Julianna DiDeo – Auburn University
Carley Dudley – Stephens College
Brianna Fay – University of Wisconsin-Madison
Danielle Fay – University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point
Ana Husted – Texas A&M
Garrett Jackson – Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Madison Pixler – University of Notre Dame
Simon Wagner – Colorado School of Mines
Holly Wold – University of Minnesota Duluth
The Executive Board has already started to plan for the next MARS Winter Meeting. It is scheduled for January 18–19, 2023 at the Westin Chicago Lombard. Hotel reservations at the MARS rate are now available online at www.mwrailshippers.com/event/2023-winter-meeting.
ABOUT MARS
The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations, and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing