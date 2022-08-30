Beckhoff USA Names Azad Jafari I/O Product Manager

Azad Jafari joined Beckhoff Automation as I/O Product Manager, a key role that oversees the company’s I/O systems, EtherCAT and other industrial networking solutions across the U.S. In addition to deep engineering experience with complex automation solutions, Jafari possesses considerable expertise in business development and industry management, particularly in consumer electronics. Based at Beckhoff USA’s Silicon Valley Technical Center in San Jose, he is an impressive addition to the already strong product management team.

Jafari comes to Beckhoff after an impactful career at Siemens in the San Francisco Bay Area, which began with 14 years in industry management. He then spent several years as a product manager and application engineer for EandM, a California-based automation distributor, before returning to Siemens. For the past decade, Jafari held various roles at the technology conglomerate, including Senior Automation Network Consultant, Business Development Manager and, most recently, Industry Manager and Senior System Engineer.



“Joining Beckhoff gives me the opportunity to deliver complete, state-of-the-art I/O systems to customers and work with an incredible product management team,” Jafari said. “From my experience working with OEMs and end users in Silicon Valley, it’s clear that scalable, futureproof technologies are critical. The EtherCAT industrial Ethernet protocol and a wide-ranging, expandable I/O portfolio from Beckhoff offer the optimal solution. I look forward to serving as a trusted adviser to our customers and technology partners, along with my new colleagues, to solve today’s most pressing industrial networking challenges.”

Jafari earned a Master of Engineering with a focus on electrical engineering and control systems from South Westphalia University of Applied Sciences in Hagen, Germany.