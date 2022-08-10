TrueSource, an OnPoint Group Company Acquires Solutions Management, Inc.

TrueSource, an OnPoint Group Company and the national leader in critical facility maintenance for retailers and property managers, announced the acquisition of Solutions Management, Inc (SMI), known for their expertise in disaster recovery, facility maintenance and management. Based in Long Island, NY, both businesses are focused on simplifying challenges of the retail industry for new and current clients, including more than half of the top U.S. 100 retailers. Together they will be able to provide an even greater range of capabilities to more clients nationwide.

“As the only national material handling and facility services organization, we’re thrilled to add Solutions Management Inc.’s expertise and services in disaster recovery and specialized cleaning services into TrueSource’s offerings. We are building the go-to critical facility services organization for retailers and facility managers.” said OnPoint CEO, Tom Cox.

SMI provides facility maintenance and disaster recovery services ranging from cleaning and repair for flooring, windows and awnings; janitorial, high dust and power washing services; and critical recovery services including mold remediation, flood remediation and fire restoration for retail and grocery customers. The company has a strong service provider network and trusted affiliate relationships to help maximize uptime.

“Helping our clients succeed is at the core of our mission and by joining forces with TrueSource we further our goal of keeping clients prepared for what’s next,” said Co-Founder and CFO, Robyn Butler of SMI. Added CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Crennan, “Whether that’s a literal or figurative storm, a pandemic or another disruption, this furthers our mission to bring disaster recovery and facility maintenance solutions when they’re needed most. Joining TrueSource will enable SMI to immediately become more of a value-add to our customers and expand upon our menu of services offered.”

TrueSource is an OnPoint Group company, the only national material handling and facility services organization in the United States. For additional information about TrueSource or this acquisition, visit www.truesource.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About TrueSource

TrueSource, an OnPoint Group Company, has been the first call for retailers and property managers in need of critical facility maintenance for more than fifty years. A trusted partner to more than half of the top U.S. 100 retailers, TrueSource has built a nationwide network of qualified service advisors supported by more than 25,000 nationwide affiliates for the skilled trades of manual doors & locks, commercial doors & docks, glass & panic hardware, plumbing, and custom deep cleaning & floorcare. Helping retail and facility managers navigate challenges while meeting customer expectations, TrueSource’s service professionals utilize a tech-enabled service platform ensuring faster response times and first-trip resolution to maximize safety and uptime. For more information, visit www.truesource.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s more than 1,700 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates support system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation through custom engineered solutions and data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.