Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company Acquires Industrial Power Products

Concentric, LLC, the national leader in DC power management and maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, announced the acquisition of Industrial Power Products, the largest motive power distributor in the Mid-South. This acquisition will expand Concentric’s service footprint across West Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Industrial Power Products has seven branch locations, each featuring service technicians that are factory-trained in battery, charger, and battery handling equipment repair. The company’s digitally-enabled power services complement Concentric’s digital PM platform, ConcentricCARE.

For almost thirty years, Industrial Power Products has been led by Owners and Operators Scott and Michelle Monteath who will remain in their roles after the acquisition. Under their leadership, the company has become well-known for their digitally-enabled forklift power services for manufacturers and distributors.

“I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with Scott and Michelle for years and this partnership is both personally and professionally exciting. The culture at Industrial Power Products is remarkable and they are renowned for their tech-forward service focus. We look forward to incorporating their DNA into our culture as we pursue our vision to provide a zero service interruption experience to customers,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter.

“We could not be more thrilled to join forces with Concentric, furthering our joint mission to bring safety, consistency and cost savings to manufacturers and distributors across the country. We will now have the capability to utilize our service expertise to impact a national customer base,” said Industrial Power Products’ Owner, Scott Monteath.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, the only national material handling and facility services organization in the United States. For additional information about Concentric or this acquisition, visit www.concentricusa.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is the national leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries. The company’s signature solution, GuaranteedPOWER® is an industry-first, enabling leading manufacturers, and distributors to improve safety and consistency through a fixed cost program delivering 30% average total cost savings. Concentric partners with both facility and corporate teams, helping them find a better way to manage consistency across the nation as they design, integrate and operate their forklift and backup power systems. Learn more at concentricusa.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s more than 1,700 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates support system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation through custom engineered solutions and data-driven decisions. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.