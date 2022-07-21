enVista Announces Sale of Enspire Commerce Omnichannel Software and Global FAP Services to Körber

INDIANAPOLIS (July 21, 2022) – enVista, a leading global provider of consulting, technology, managed services and automation solutions that optimize and transform physical and digital commerce, announces today that it is selling its global freight audit and payment (FAP) services and its Enspire Commerce platform of omnichannel software solutions, including its market-leading order management system (OMS), to Körber. Targeted to close September 1, 2022, the sale will allow enVista to strategically focus on fast-tracking growth plans for its global supply chain consulting, IT managed services, Microsoft, robotics and automation solutions, while giving enVista’s commerce and transportation offerings a broader software platform and ecosystem for accelerated growth at Körber.

As part of the acquisition, approximately 400 of enVista’s 850 global associates will transition to Körber, including enVista CEO Jim Barnes, who will help lead Körber’s strategic direction and Unified Commerce and FAP practices, reporting to Chad Collins CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. Barnes will continue to be part of enVista’s strategic leadership as a remaining owner and member of a board of directors that will be put into place. enVista partner and co-founder, John Stitz, will become enVista’s CEO at the time of closing.

Barnes said, “It has been one of the biggest joys and privileges of my life to grow enVista alongside some of the most talented and innovative associates and clients in the industry. I am immensely proud of the global software and consulting enterprise we have built and the exceptional results we have consistently delivered together over the last 20 years.”

Barnes continued, “I look forward to joining enVista’s long-time partner, Körber, to deliver next-generation supply chain and omnichannel solutions that solve complex challenges for today’s leaders. I am confident our clients will be in good hands at Körber and also at enVista with my partner and co-founder, John Stitz, at the helm.”

Stitz said, “I look forward to leading enVista in its next chapter and evolution. The future of enVista is bright. We are excited to focus on growing enVista as the leading supply chain consulting, enterprise business applications and robotics and automation firm in the market. We have an incredible team, recognized clients and a portfolio of global solutions in place to support our growth trajectory.”

Körber will acquire enVista’s offices in India, Canada, the UK, Singapore and Australia and a portion of enVista’s Carmel, Indiana headquarters. enVista will retain a development and operations presence in India.

J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to enVista. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio that includes software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, voice solutions, robotics and material handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Körber helps to manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber, an international technology group with about 12,000 employees and more than 100 locations worldwide. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About enVista

enVista is a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation™. www.envistacorp.com

