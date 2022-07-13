Nucor Warehouse Systems Launches as Leader in Rack and Integration Solutions

We are excited to announce that Nucor Warehouse Systems launches today as North America’s largest pallet rack manufacturer with coast-to-coast manufacturing and integration services.

Nucor Warehouse Systems combines the legacy and expertise of Hannibal and Elite Storage Solutions material handling companies with the breadth and depth of Nucor Corporation. In order to best serve the company’s existing customer base, the shift to the new branding will be gradual over the rest of 2022.

Nucor is North America’s most diversified steel products company. Nucor has more than 30,000 teammates across 300 locations with a family of companies offering a full range of products and services.

Nucor Warehouse Systems offers everything necessary to build a warehouse from end-to-end. Utilizing support from Nucor businesses including insulated panels, overhead doors, metal buildings and mezzanines, we are extending Nucor’s diverse offering and sourcing power to our customers. These resources, coupled with existing design, project management, permitting, engineering, contracting and installation services allows Nucor Warehouse Systems to provide support at every step.

“Nucor Warehouse Systems may be a new name, but we are proud to be the same people that have worked together on well above $1B in integration projects built across North America,” said Dave Olmsted, vice president and general manager at Nucor Warehouse Systems. “We believe that by connecting the companies’ material handling expertise with broader Nucor resources, Nucor Warehouse Systems is ready to take on tomorrow’s challenges and truly respond to customer needs. We thank every loyal customer that has grown to know and trust us, and we look forward to supporting your business in the the future.”

Nucor Warehouse Systems provides material handling products and services from coast-to-coast. To stay connected to NWS, please visit: www.nucorwarehousesystems.com, on Twitter @nucorwarehouse and on LinkedIn.