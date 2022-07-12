Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Ross Vaden to Service Center Manager in Rocky Mount, NC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 12, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Ross Vaden has been promoted to service center manager in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Vaden has more than nine years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Greensboro service center in North Carolina as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including management trainee, outbound supervisor, outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Ross is an outstanding leader with a great track record of success. He is committed to living our culture, creating financial strength for our company and providing quality service,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His work ethic is unparalleled, and there is no doubt that Ross will be a great addition to the team at the Rocky Mount service center.”

Vaden and his wife, Natalie, are excited to relocate to Rocky Mount, North Carolina and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

