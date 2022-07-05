Logistics Plus Acquires Concord-Trans to Expand its Ukraine Operations

ERIE, PA (July 5, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has announced the acquisition of Concord-Trans, a Ukrainian-based freight forwarding and logistics company. Located in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, with a second office in Odesa, the purchase includes nearly a dozen in-country logistics professionals specializing in road, sea, and air freight transportation, customs clearance capabilities, and project cargo management.

"Logistics Plus, Inc. remains committed to supporting Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people whose lives have been ripped apart by this war," said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus and a Ukraine-born U.S. citizen. "The activities needed to rebuild Ukraine after the war will be significant. The acquisition of Concord-Trans gives Logistics Plus the additional in-country expertise needed to play a major role in providing the logistics solutions needed to support the long-term rebuilding efforts."

“We are very pleased to join the Logistics Plus team,” said Oleksandr Korzun, General Manager for Logistics Plus Ukraine. “It is especially nice to do this at such a difficult time for our country. I am very grateful to Logistics Plus for the outstretched hand of help to our company and Ukraine as a whole. I hope that together we will do a lot of good for both the company and Ukraine.”

Before the acquisition of Concord-Trans, Logistics Plus already had a significant presence in Ukraine, with an office of nearly fifty people located in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city of about 240,000 people in the western portion of that country. Earlier this year, Logistics Plus established lpukrainerelief.com, which has raised over $660 thousand to help Ukrainian refugees. The company has also been actively working with local organizations to warehouse and transport multiple containers of relief goods to the region.

To learn more about the expanded “LP Ukraine” office and capabilities, visit logisticsplus.com/meet-the-logistics-plus-ukraine-team.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

