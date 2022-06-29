Chris Brudos To Direct Supply Chain Strategy at Hytrol

JONESBORO, Ark. – Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. has hired Chris Brudos as its new Director of Supply Chain.

Brudos has over a decade of experience working in the material management sector. He will lead the purchasing department and oversee the management of raw materials used in manufacturing.

“I am looking forward to developing a supply chain strategy that will assist operations in meeting their monthly goals,” said Brudos.

Brudos has a master’s in business administration and served seven years as a U.S. Marine. He will focus on advancing the purchasing department and will work to encompass warehouses, PPC and shipping and receiving at both Hytrol locations.

“It is a privilege to have Chris join our team,” said Vice President of Manufacturing Operations Steve Dunlevy. “His experience and attention to detail will have a powerful impact on our company.”

Brudos comes to Jonesboro with his wife and daughter. He enjoys working out, hiking and mountain biking.

About Hytrol:

