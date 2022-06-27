Softeon Releases New White Paper on the State of Warehouse Management Systems in the Cloud

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry's best track record of customer success, has released a new white paper that looks at the state of Warehouse Management Systems in the Cloud.

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) were a little late to Cloud deployment from a combination of factors, including concerns about performance from time-sensitive processes such as wireless communications, materials handling system integration, use of Voice technology and more.

Another factor was that several of the larger WMS providers were slow to deliver Cloud platforms.

Softeon, conversely, has been web-native and Cloud ready for many years, architecting a WMS solution designed for Cloud deployment and built for scale and responsiveness.

This white paper covers a variety of topics companies interested in WMS will want to explore, including the following:

- A brief history of WMS and Cloud

- The three key dimensions of Cloud versus traditional WMS deployment

- The operational benefits of Cloud delivery

- Why Cloud WMS architecture matters

- An analysis of Cloud WMS performance concerns

- Mini-case studies of Cloud WMS implementations

- Lessons learned from dozens of deployments of WMS in the Cloud

“Concerns about latency with WMS in the Cloud have proven to be overblown, at least for solutions architected for success,” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon.

He added that, “Customer satisfaction with WMS Cloud implementations is very high, due to eliminating the need to set-up an environment internally and providing on-going managed services by Softeon.”

The new white paper, which has already been downloaded hundreds of times in a short period, is available for download here: https://www.softeon.com/understanding-wms-cloud

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES) and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced services-based technology platform offers maximum configurability and companies the agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Softeon has been web-native and Cloud-ready from the start, serving both large and mid-sized companies across a wide range of industry sectors. Softeon also leads the industry with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com

Contacts

Stacey Garrison

sgarrison@softeon.com