GE Appliances Opens Distribution Center to Better Serve West Coast Customers

June 16, 2022 –GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, today announced the opening of its newest West Coast area distribution center (ADC) in Dixon, California near Sacramento. This addition to GEA’s distribution network will help ease supply chain congestion in the company’s ADC near the Port of Los Angeles and reduce delivery times by half for customers in northern California, southern Oregon and western Nevada, allowing for next day delivery.

The energy efficient, LEED®-certified warehouse also houses GEA Air & Water Solutions’ newest training facility where professional contractors and distributors can learn about the latest HVAC technology developments such as high-efficiency ductless systems and how to install these and other HVAC products that will reduce homeowners’ energy costs.

“Strengthening relationships with our customers is at the forefront of our decision-making at GE Appliances,” said Marcia Brey, vice president of distribution at GEA. “We’re excited to be able to better serve them with this new facility, which will allow us to reach local customers in half the time while supporting operational efficiency and our sustainability goals.”

Commitment to Operational Sustainability

GEA is committed to maximizing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact throughout the company’s operations. The Dixon ADC features energy- and water-saving measures including:

- Sustainable bioswales around the exterior of the warehouse in lieu of traditional storm sewers. Bioswales help filter storm run-off and recharge ground water.

- A fleet of fully electric, lithium-powered forklifts. The site’s reliance on lithium batteries reduces wastewater and safety hazards associated with changing traditional batteries for machinery as well as saves time.

- LED light fixtures were installed, reducing the number of fixtures necessary to light the space and saving energy.

Training the Next Generation of Technicians

The Dixon site is also home to a new technician training center for the management and installation of high-efficiency ductless and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) HVAC systems. A more energy efficient solution, these systems provide temperature control for individual rooms rather than forcing air through an entire home or commercial building. Ductless and VRF systems are not currently included in traditional trade school HVAC curriculum, leaving a knowledge gap for skilled technicians.

“The Dixon hub is a major asset to our growing Air & Water business, and this training center emphasizes our commitment to providing contractors and distributors with more efficient and sustainable solutions,” said Jim Skaggs, executive director for GEA’s Air & Water Solutions. “The opening of the training center will help bridge the skills gap we’re facing in the HVAC and manufacturing industry where these newer, more sustainable technologies are not even a part of the curriculum. The training center will serve as a knowledge hub to provide contractors the in-depth education and training they need to deliver GEA quality to customers.”

Other Air & Water training facilities are in Louisville, KY; Dallas, TX; and Camden, SC.

The Dixon ADC employs 50 people. Dart Logistics Services, a third-party logistics company, operates the warehouse under an agreement with and on behalf of GE Appliances. The building is owned by Scannell Properties, a privately owned real estate development company that develops projects throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. The building was designed and built by ARCO National Construction, a leader in the design-build industry with offices in 31 major markets nationwide.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, GE appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliancesco.com.

Corporate Citizenship at GE Appliances

GEA believes small steps can have a great impact on protecting the environment and local communities. As a company of innovators and inventors, GEA is always inspired to improve designs, and methods of operations – putting sustainability at the forefront. This includes journeying towards zero landfill, reducing overall environmental impact and energy management. The opening of the Dixon warehouse and training center is the next step in meeting these goals. Learn more about GE Appliances and its path forward in the Corporate Citizenship Report.