ContainerPort Group adds to Senior Leadership Team

ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a top ten drayage provider in the United States, announces that Jason Schmelmer has joined the organization as VP, Driver Experience and TJ Frye has been promoted from head of East region operations to VP, Business Innovation. These additions to the leadership team represent CPG’s commitment to growth, innovation, and driver satisfaction.

“We believe investing in innovation and committing to enhancing the driver experience – and bringing on experts to oversee these functions--is the key to realizing our vision of CPG becoming the destination for all owner-operators,” said Joey Palmer, President, CPG.

﻿

Jason Schmelmer was most recently the Director of National Driver Recruiting at IMC prior to joining CPG. As VP, Driver Experience, he oversees the driver recruiting team as well as the driver services team. Prior to his role with IMC, Mr. Schmelmer worked for CPG for five years as a recruiter whose main responsibility was to attract and retain top trucking talent.

Bringing nearly a decade of driver recruiting experience to the position, Mr. Schmelmer is committed to developing best practices designed to fortify the existing driver fleet as well as add to the network with additional owner-operators. In the short time since Mr. Schmelmer has been in his new role, CPG has expanded the recruiting team, gained dozens of new drivers, and reduced turnover across the fleet.

TJ Frye began developing technology for the transportation industry more than a decade ago while working at FSI, his family’s trucking business. In 2020, FSI joined forces with CPG and Mr. Frye took on the role of head of East region operations, where he demonstrated his leadership skills and guided the team through unprecedented challenges up and down the east coast, including port congestion and equipment issues.

Mr. Frye’s operational experience, combined with his background in transportation technology, prompted CPG to promote him to the position of VP of Business Innovation, which is focused on existing and emerging technologies, and innovation that is applicable to customers, drivers, and the CPG team.

“Jason and TJ both have deep knowledge of the marketplace as well as a keen understanding of the life of the truck driver. This is a rare combination, which we plan to leverage to take CPG to the next level,” said Mr. Palmer.