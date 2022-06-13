Sunland Logistics Solutions Celebrates 40 Years in Business

Sunland Logistics Solutions is celebrating 40 years in business as a third party logistics provider. In honor of its milestone anniversary, the Sunland team is recognizing June 13 – 17, 2022 as its 40th Anniversary Celebration Week.

As part of the celebration, the Sunland team is launching a new website and releasing a commemorative video, “The Story of Sunland – Celebrating 40 Years in Business.” Hear from the company’s Executive Leaders as they reflect on the growth journey from its founding years as a local distribution company to becoming a national third party logistics company.

“The Story of Sunland – Celebrating 40 Years in Business”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcSIZLBgyaA

Additionally, Sunland Team Members across the 3PL’s national network will be celebrating like it’s 1982 with an 80’s themed cookout & costume contest.

About Sunland:

In 1982 Sunland Distribution, Inc., was founded with an entrepreneurial spirit by Sam Cole in Greenville, SC, and established as a successful local public warehouse provider. After learning the business through his experience as Sunland’s Head of Sales, Arch Thomason purchased the company in 2008 and became CEO with a new vision for Sunland. In 2013, Thomason started to assemble a new senior leadership team of logistics experts to take the company from being a local provider to a competitive national provider. With Elijah Ray as Chief Customer Officer and Hari Sivaprakasam as Chief Operations Officer, together the team has grown the company nearly 1,000%.

Today, Sunland is national third-party logistics provider recognized as a Top 100 3PL with a specialization in lean warehousing. The Sunland team continues to expand its network of distribution and fulfillment centers along with the value they create for customers. Attributing success to its focus on attracting top industry talent, fostering a continuous improvement culture, and leveraging advanced technologies, Sunland serves as a strategic supply chain partner to industry leading companies and remains committed to fulfilling its purpose of helping customers to do what they do better.