Realterm Appoints Karen Grieb Inal to Board of Directors

Annapolis, Md. (May 19, 2022) – Realterm announced today that Karen Grieb Inal has been appointed to the firm’s Board of Directors. Ms. Inal has had a long and distinguished career in investment banking and investment management. She most recently served as a Senior Portfolio Manager within the investment office for the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation and the nation’s largest supporter of the arts and humanities.

“Karen’s wealth of capital markets experience and unique perspective will be a valuable, contributing resource as Realterm formulates and executes its business plans,” said Bob Fordi, Realterm’s CEO. “While at Mellon, Karen led the foundation’s initial investment in Realterm’s first and second U.S. value-add funds and her addition to the Board is a tremendous opportunity for our firm.”

Ms. Inal brings to Realterm extensive Wall Street and private equity experience. She allocated capital to private equity and hedge fund managers for a $7 billion non-profit foundation and was an investment banker at J.P. Morgan. In these roles, she oversaw assets in private equity and marketable funds; committed to or invested in hedge funds, real estate, natural resources, and fixed income; and advised corporate clients on mergers, acquisitions, equity and debt financing. Ms. Inal was head of strategy and mergers and acquisitions at Thomson Financial, prior to joining the Mellon Foundation.

"I have worked closely with Bob and Realterm’s strong senior management team for almost a decade,” said Karen Inal. "I’ve seen first-hand their investment acumen and execution capabilities and believe in their ability to create long term value for clients as one of the leaders in the real estate and transportation industries. I look forward to working more closely with this dynamic organization."

Ms. Inal holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. She has served as a Trustee and a member of the investment and finance committees at Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, N.Y., and Trinity School, New York, NY.

A photo of Ms. Inal can be found here.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea & rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity funds: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India. Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.