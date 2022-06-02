Logistics Plus Sponsors NW PA and USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Programs

ERIE, PA (June 02, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to confirm that, for a sixth straight year, it is a marquee sponsor for the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards (HSSA) program. Northwestern Pennsylvania HSSA, presented by Erie Times-News/GoErie.com, is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards program, the country’s largest high school sports recognition program. Logistics Plus is also sponsoring the national show for a second consecutive year.

The Northwestern Pennsylvania HSSA is a high school athlete recognition program honoring the area’s top-performing athletes, coaches, and teams. The nine-month program culminates in an in-person awards show on June 16 at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center, beginning at 7:30 pm, with a live appearance from nine-time Pro Bowler and former Pittsburgh Steeler center LaShawn Maurkice Pouncey. The show honors more than 200 high school athletes from across the Erie area, as well as players of the year awards for more than 20 sports. It will also include several major awards, including overall Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Courage Award. Complete event details are at sportsawards.usatoday.com/nwpa.

The national USA TODAY High School Sports Awards show will premier Sunday, July 31, on its website, YouTube, and the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices. Logistics Plus is the official sponsor of the All-USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Hockey Team announced on May 12. Visit sportsawards.usatoday.com for complete details.

“We are so proud of these regional and national-student athletes that compete at such high levels with a passion for excellence,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “This is something these kids will cherish for the rest of their lives, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

