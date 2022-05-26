RHENUS AMERICAS CONTINUES TO EXPAND LATAM FOOTPRINT WITH COLOMBIA BRANCH

The Rhenus Group, a leading global logistics provider, officially opens its own office branch in Bogotá, Colombia. Rhenus presence in Colombia has been well established for many years through local network partnerships. Therefore, the company opened its own Bogotá branch to serve a growing customer base offering a full extensive air and ocean freight forwarding, project logistics solutions, and in-house services.

"Opening our own office in Colombia highlights our commitment to continue to best serve our customers with our full range of end-to-end services and strengthen our business locally and internationally,” said Arndt Drogemuller, Managing Director of Rhenus Colombia. “This expansion will boost Rhenus Colombia as a strategic asset and competitive advantage for our present and prospective clients' supply chain solutions. In addition, this move increases our capabilities and efficiencies."

Colombia is the fourth-largest economy and the third-most populous country in Latin America. The new on-site branch is located in the commercial center of Bogotá, providing a full range of air freight services via El Dorado International Airport (BOG), Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport (CLO), and José María Córdova International Airport (MDE). In addition, Rhenus Colombia is present in the country’s main seaports: Cartagena, Barranquilla, Santa Marta, and Buenaventura.

“Our presence in Colombia aligns with our Growth Vision 2025 and will further strengthen our footprint in the Americas under one group – one brand – one Rhenus,” said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. “Colombia is a key market in our region and has great economic potential. Under the leadership of Arndt, we are excited to have our own team now on-site in the branch of Bogotá and committed to being a reliable and efficient logistics solution partner for our customers and the global Rhenus Group.”

The Rhenus Americas Air and Ocean division currently has various branch offices in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, and the United States.