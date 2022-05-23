RoadOne Partners with ZEBOX to Champion Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation

Randolph, Massachusetts, May 24, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company, announces today its strategic partnership with ZEBOX, the global accelerator for tech startups and innovation hub for the supply chain, logistics, mobility, and Industry 4.0 sectors.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, founded ZEBOX in 2018 to establish the international benchmark for startup incubation and acceleration. By bringing together the agile innovation of startups and the global impact of corporate leaders such as RoadOne, the collective ZEBOX community is forging new paths in the supply chain industry galvanized by technological innovation — in cutting-edge fields such as AI, robotics, blockchain, and IoT.

Thanks to the unique model of ZEBOX, startups benefit from the vast experience, internal expertise, and powerful industry connections of corporate leaders, while these established companies can tap into innovative approaches and co-develop tailor-made solutions with startups to strengthen their competitive edge.

RoadOne will engage in trial projects and joint programs contributing real world knowledge and use cases to foster the rapid expansion of these startups and providing fertile test grounds to shape innovative, cutting-edge technology.

“This is an exciting time in the industry as freight and logistics technology innovation and adoption accelerates. We’re thrilled to be part of ZEBOX’s corporate partnership program and contribute to the advancement of new technological solutions that will strengthen today’s supply chains and logistics services,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. “Our aim is to provide optimal logistics solutions that help shipper customers navigate today’s challenging market and infrastructure conditions and improve supply chain performance.”

In April, ZEBOX inaugurated its North American headquarters near Washington DC, in Arlington, Virginia. This is the third innovation hub for ZEBOX which has created a truly international network of high-potential ecosystems, with hubs in the Caribbean and Marseille, France where its global HQ is located.

“RoadOne and ZEBOX share the same mission: to drive logistics innovation forward at a critical moment in which the global supply network urgently needs new solutions to deliver resilience, sustainability, and efficiency for the world economy,” said Charley Dehoney, Vice President of ZEBOX America. “RoadOne is a well-respected leader in the space, and we’re truly honored to partner with them on this important and exciting journey.”

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

