Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as Transplace 2021 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (May 23, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the Transplace 2021 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year.

Transplace, an Uber Freight company and premier provider of logistics technology and services, acknowledges carriers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty by providing on-time service and notable volume and speed of operations, all while implementing exceptional customer service, responsiveness and accuracy across business processes. Transplace chose Southeastern based on the value the company has added to its commercial and operational relationships within its transportation and logistics network.

“We are honored to once again receive this award from one of the world’s top transportation service providers,” said Austin Miller, National Account Manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This recognition serves as a testament, not only to the unrivaled quality of our service, but also the ongoing commitment of our associates to upholding Southeastern’s values and culture across operations. We would like to thank Transplace for recognizing our company and look forward to strengthening our relationship in the months to come.”

After accepting the award virtually last year, Miller attended the 2022 Transplace Virtual Carrier Symposium, an event providing education, recognition and appreciation for its transportation carriers in Arlington, Texas, and was honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of Southeastern.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.



