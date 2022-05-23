Omni Logistics Unveils 100% Renewable Energy-Powered Corporate Headquarters in Dallas, TX

Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Dallas, TX.

The 52,000 square foot headquarters, located at 3200 Olympus Blvd., Suite 300, Dallas, TX 75019, is completely wind-powered and strategically positioned near key transportation gateways including Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Fort Worth Meacham International Airport and several major freeways. The new headquarters houses Omni Logistics' Dallas-based corporate team of 85 employees, with room for further expansion as the company continues a path of sustained growth. The multibillion-dollar company recently earned the #35 spot on Transport Topics' Top 100 Largest Logistics Companies in North America list.

The interior of the new headquarters was designed and purpose-built to Omni Logistics' specifications, and includes a host of features and amenities, including:

-A living green wall in the shape of the Omni Logistics logo in the lobby that serves as a symbol and constant reminder of Omni Logistics' commitment as a signatory of The Climate Pledge to a more sustainable future

-A modern, semi-open seating plan which strikes a balance between collaboration and privacy

-16 technology-enabled conference rooms that utilize state-of-the-art Logitech video conferencing technology to facilitate efficient and effective meetings with Omni Logistics' employees, customers and partners around the world

-A tech-enabled training facility

-A Demo Room where Omni Logistics' customers can demo new technologies and client-facing tools and provide direct feedback to the Omni Logistics technology development team

-Multiple social gathering spaces that foster culture and collaboration and serve as a stage for all-hands meetings

-A state-of-the-art in-house video production studio

-Two wellness rooms which provide a private retreat for nursing mothers and for employees seeking a quiet place for prayer, meditation or simply to recharge

-Kitchen and break areas offering healthy snacks and refreshments

-Multiple outdoor deck areas for collaboration and socializing

-Walking access to a variety of restaurants, bars and other recreation opportunities nearby at The Sound and Cypress Waters

"We believe Omni Logistics is the first leading U.S.-based logistics provider to implement 100% renewable energy in a corporate headquarters," said JJ Schickel, chief executive officer, Omni Logistics. "As signatories to The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to leading the way to a more sustainable supply chain industry by making sustainable choices within our own business and providing our clients with the visibility and data required to identify opportunities for reducing the carbon footprint of their freight and overall supply chains. This is in response to our own values, global demand, industry demand, and employee and prospective employee demand to work for an environmentally conscious company."

Omni Logistics recently announced the opening of three other new facilities, including a 190,000 square foot warehouse and cross-dock facility located in San Francisco, CA, a highly secure 150,000 square foot warehouse and cross-dock facility in Philadelphia, PA, and a 9,000 square foot office in Phoenix, AZ. Omni Logistics currently has 4,500 employees in 100 offices in more than 20 countries.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.