Orbis to open manufacturing plant in Greenville, Texas

Reusable packaging provider Orbis Corp. has entered into a lease-to-own agreement for manufacturing space in Greenville, Texas, providing 420,000 square feet of industrial space that will be used to produce reusable pallets, totes, and bulk containers, the company said.

Improvements and infrastructure will be required to prepare the space for manufacturing activities. Orbis will also enter a lease agreement for 240,000 square feet of warehousing space in the same building.

The company expects to add more than 190 employees within two years of the lease commencement in order to support operations at the new plant. The facility becomes Orbis' 13th manufacturing plant, joining existing operations in: Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ontario, Mexico, and Belgium.

Orbis, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 175-year old Menasha Corporation, based in Neenah, Wisconsin, made the deal with EPM Partners of New York. Terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

“We are excited to see this investment come to life and support our customers’ growth,” Orbis President Norm Kukuk said in a release. “This plant enables ORBIS to expand its geographic footprint and increase production capacity to serve our customers with industry leading solutions, while making an impact in the community.”

