KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES AUSTIN TALLMAN MANAGER, BUSINESS PROCESS

Austin joins KPI with 7+ years of experience in operations and process improvement. His most recent role was as a Process Improvement Engineer for Lightning Source, LLC where he engaged in a wide range of functions to drive increasing profitability and continuous improvement within print on demand manufacturing.

Austin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Hillsdale College in Michigan. His process improvement experience will aid KPI in providing efficient design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Austin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.