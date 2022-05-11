CPC Logistics Names Adam Putzer Director of Sales, Permanent Transportation Logistics Services

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2022 — CPC Logistics, a leading provider of permanent and temporary Class A CDL truck driver and warehouse logistics solutions and services, has announced Adam Putzer as its new Director of Sales for its permanent transportation logistics services.

In his role, Putzer identifies and develops relationships with companies in target industries as well as current CPC customers interested in permanent driver logistics services for their private and dedicated fleets. Under this model, CPC services its customers by and through CPC employee-drivers on a dedicated, permanent basis, handling all the recruiting, screening, hiring, Department of Transportation compliance, general employment administration, and labor relations as the sole employer in maintaining a qualified staff of drivers for its customers’ fleets.

“Adam’s impressive track record of building and growing business relationships combined with his experience working with truck drivers in the transportation and logistics field will be an asset to CPC Logistics and our partners,” said John Bickel, Jr., CPC’s Vice President of Risk Management. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the CPC team.”

Putzer joins CPC from Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. where he served as business development manager responsible for recruiting agents in the upper Midwest and helping them grow their businesses by at least 10 percent every year. Prior to his role at Universal, he managed 30 agents who brought in more than $250 million per year as the Chicago area sales manager for Landstar Systems Inc. Putzer began his career in 2010 at Schneider National Carriers where he started as a driver business leader and eventually became the director of new business development targeting customers with more than $5 million to spend on transportation and logistics services. He was honored with Schneider’s Regional Sales Manager of the Year award in 2015. Putzer earned his bachelor’s degree in consumer affairs in business from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in management from Roosevelt University in Chicago.

He is looking forward to showing new and current customers ways CPC can help them take charge of how, when and where their trucks deliver freight, guarantee capacity availability, and secure cost-competitive transportation alternatives regardless of market conditions.

“There are not many other companies offering the unique permanent driver logistics service that CPC has been providing to top private fleets for more than 50 years,” Putzer said. “In this volatile environment of rising transportation costs, supply chain crunches and driver shortages, I’m eager to help organizations take control of their operations by partnering with CPC.”

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, CPC Logistics and its affiliated family of companies are the leading provider of permanent and temporary Class A CDL truck driver and warehouse logistics services in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. CPC serves private fleets and carriers of all sizes with driver and fleet management services. CPC’s subsidiary companies include CPC Logistics Canada (based in Mississauga, Ontario) and CPC Logistics Solutions. For more about CPC Logistics, visit cpclogistics.com.