KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES SEAN GRAMLICH ACCOUNT MANAGER, LIFETIME SERVICES

Sean joins KPI with 26+ years of experience in sales and marketing for the material handling industry. His most recent role was as a Division Manager for Integrator Sales for Honeywell Intelligrated where he negotiated new terms and conditions and master service agreements with integrators to fall in line with current company mandates while working with their and the customer’s legal and finance departments.

Sean holds a degree in business administration and marketing from the Rutgers University School of Business in New Jersey. His sales experience in the material handling field will aid KPI in providing efficient lifetime maintenance services for client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Sean as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.