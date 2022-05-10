Logistics Plus Opens New 542,000 Square Foot Phoenix, AZ Warehouse

ERIE, PA (May 10, 2022) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the opening of a new 542 thousand square foot warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. The facility is located adjacent to the Luke Air Force Base on the western side of Phoenix, providing ready-access and affordable warehousing for west coast imports and exports and southwest storage needs. Tom Kelly, regional director of sales and operations for Logistics Plus, will oversee the operation.

"A portion of the facility will be filled immediately with clients from our growing solar and technology sectors," says Kelly. "But as the LP network's second-largest commercial warehouse, we still have additional space available for qualified customers. In fact, we now have nearly 2 million square feet of warehousing across our four facilities in the western region."

Logistics Plus also manages sizable warehousing facilities in southern California, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. The company is closing in on 5 million square feet of commercial warehousing across North America, with additional warehousing in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. Transport Topics magazine recently named Logistics Plus a 2022 Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firm.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Colton, CA; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Rock Hill, SC; San Francisco, CA; Tulsa, OK; Vancouver, WA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; and Vietnam; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.