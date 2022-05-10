LogiNext Delivery Automation Platform Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Customer Value

LogiNext is proud to be awarded as a North American leader in delivering exceptional customer value in the automated delivery management platform industry. Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award recognizes the company that offers products that customers find superior for the overall price, performance, and quality.

Over the past two years, the pandemic has drastically changed consumer buying habits, causing on-demand delivery services to skyrocket. As the new norm today, consumers expect same-day deliveries and real-time delivery communication, with deliveries within their preferred time windows. And this opportunity brought the 'delivery automation platforms' software category to the limelight. Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, writes:

"LogiNext's SaaS-based cloud platform enables shippers, carriers, and dispatchers to collaborate on a unified platform and achieve business goals. LogiNext's innovative technology helps companies make better automation decisions and configure logistics management tools according to their needs and deliver a great customer experience,"

Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer at LogiNext says, "It's a privilege to receive this Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. It comes as an external validation to what we've been hearing from 200+ enterprise customers from across the globe. This award gives our team the encouragement to keep delivering on the promise of being a customer-centric organization and deliver results!"

A robust delivery management platform can significantly improve a company's productivity and their customers' delivery experience. Thousands of companies worldwide have achieved high levels of delivery efficiency by using LogiNext solutions. Some of the modules that have won customer trust for LogiNext include:

a) Advanced route optimization and trip planning

Thousands of orders can be uploaded via excel or automatically through APIs which are created into trips for delivery drivers on the basis of configurable parameters.

b) Delivery driver management and gamification

A gamified driver app allows enterprises to incentivise drivers and open an opportunity for drivers to earn more. The easy to use app integrates seamlessly with existing systems

c) Automated and dynamic order allocation

The AI & ML powered alogrithm has he capability to communicate ETAs dynamically which means that if there is any change in the delivery plan while in transit, the same can be communicated to all stakeholders.

d) Real-time tracking of delivery operations through a map-based visualization

The entire operations are visible on the live screen which is the heart of the LogiNext platform. Operations managers get real time visibility of the entire platform along with driving actions through the dashboard.

e) Delivering a great customer experience through contextual alerts & notifications

The entire LogiNext platform is designed with the end goal of delivering a great end customer experience. Be it the ease of use or the real time nature of communication, the platform takes into account the tiniest of nuances to deliver value to the customer.