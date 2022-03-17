MaltaPost To Enhance Customer Experience By Adopting LogiNext’s Delivery Automation Platform

MaltaPost p.l.c. is Malta’s leading postal services company in the Maltese Islands. It is one of the country’s largest private employers and as the national postal operator, it collects and delivers mail to every address on the Islands, 6-days-a-week and operates through a comprehensive retail network of Post Offices. It is regulated by the Malta Communications Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. LogiNext is a New York headquartered technology company that provides a SaaS platform for delivery automation to enterprises across the globe. The partnership will help MaltaPost undergo digital transformation and significantly improve the end customer experience.

National Posts across the globe are the backbone of delivery infrastructure and they are upgrading their technology infrastructure to cater to the realities of the modern world. LogiNext’s Delivery Automation Platform is an end to end platform with web and mobile applications for dispatchers, carriers and delivery drivers, all of which ties together to provide a great end customer experience.

Right from opening up new service types like a same-day express delivery to managing delivery drivers to accurately communicating ETAs for parcels to the end customer; the LogiNext platform has been implemented by several CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) enterprises globally.

“Digitization and automation can help in significantly reducing delivery costs by eliminating inefficiencies. Several CEP companies across the globe are switching to a cloud based platform like LogiNext to manage end to end operations from pickup to hub to hub movements to delivery. We’re thrilled to be partnering with MaltaPost to serve the end customer better across the islands and improve the overall delivery experience,” says Dinesh Dixit, VP of Account Excellence at LogiNext.

“We’ve witnessed the change in the delivery landscape over the last two decades and as part of MaltaPost’s extensive modernisation program, we try to infuse the best of technology available to improve our delivery operations. We’re proud to partner with LogiNext and by using their SaaS platform, we’d be able to improve our end customer experience by providing real time tracking updates, ePODs, communicating delivery estimates through email/SMS and offering express deliveries with more overall visibility”, says Adrian Vassallo, Chief Operations Officer at MaltaPost.

About LogiNext: LogiNext is a global technology firm that offers a SaaS based Delivery Automation Platform. The software helps brands across QSR (Quick Service Restaurant Chains), CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel companies), eCommerce & Retail and Transportation (3PLs, 4PLs, etc.) to digitize, optimize and automate deliveries across the supply chain. Growing at an average rate of 100% YoY, LogiNext has 200+ enterprise clients in 50+ countries with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Mumbai, Jakarta, Delhi and Dubai.

About MaltaPost: MaltaPost p.l.c. is Malta’s leading postal services company, being the sole licensed Universal Service Provider of postal service in the Maltese Islands. It is one of the country’s largest private employers and as the national postal operator, it collects and delivers mail to every address on the Islands, 6-days-a-week and operates through a comprehensive retail network of outlets. It is regulated by the Malta Communications Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange.