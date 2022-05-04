ShipBob Opens Central Europe Fulfillment Center; First Facility in Mainland Europe

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 -- ShipBob, the leading omnifulfillment platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its first fulfillment center in Central Europe, located in Poland, just one hour from the German border, in the city of Gorzów Wielkopolski, is now live and shipping orders.

In today's convenience economy, the new location — the first in mainland Europe — will enable ecommerce businesses around the world to thrive throughout the European Union by addressing their customers' expectations of fast, affordable shipping.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Poland fulfillment center," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. “At ShipBob, we primarily work with small to medium-sized businesses, many of whom are purpose-driven. We pride ourselves on our ability to work closely with our merchants to ensure their passion projects and products are reaching their consumer base, wherever they may be located. With our Poland fulfillment center, we can now cover most of mainland Europe in a matter of days, enabling our merchants who have gained popularity overseas to meet and exceed the shipping expectations their loyal consumers demand.”

With such close proximity to Germany and highly integrated transport routes across the entire European Union, UK, Norway and Switzerland, Poland is the ideal location for ShipBob’s most recent fulfillment center.

Existing and new ShipBob customers can utilize the Poland location (and any other ShipBob fulfillment center) through one login, while viewing real-time inventory levels, order information and shipping details across all physical locations and sales channels. This helps to avoid additional customs and duties requirements which can be frustrating for consumers and negatively affect conversion rates. With the fulfillment center strategically located near the border of Germany, ShipBob users can reach Polish and German customers in 1 business day, France in 3 days and Spain in 4 days.

ShipBob works with a combination of domestic and international carriers. This, paired with ShipBob’s fulfillment center in the UK offers direct-to-consumer brands a Brexit-proof solution by shipping from both the EU and UK to reach 50% of the European ecommerce market with affordable next-day delivery.

"The European market is really taking off for us, and we’ve found that the majority of our sales are coming from countries like Germany. We’re excited to start shipping from ShipBob’s new location in Poland to reduce transit times to Central European customers, which will help us grow even faster,” said Wes Brown, Head of Operations at Black Claw. "With ShipBob, we can be a truly global company, even as a small team based in Portland, Oregon!”

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively. The company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 30+ fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union and Australia. Learn more by visiting www.shipbob.com.