POSITION IMAGING RECEIVES ISO ACCREDITATION FROM THE INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS ORGANIZATION

May 3, 2022
STRATHAM, NH – April 26, 2022 – Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in package logistics and asset tracking technology, today announced the company is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This certification shows that Position Imaging has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer information.

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found Position Imaging to have technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. To achieve this certification, Position Imaging needed to implement several security measures, and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

“Position Imaging takes threats to our clients' digital information very seriously,” said Ned Hill, founder, and CEO, of Position Imaging. “Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that our security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices to protect sensitive information.”

About Position Imaging
Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com.

