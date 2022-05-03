ORBIS Announces 2021 Plant Of The Year Recipient

ORBIS® Corporation — an international leader in reusable packaging — recently named its Silao, Mexico, facility its 2021 Plant of the Year. This annual ORBIS award honors one of its plants for its performance in safety, quality, service, innovation and overall operational efficiency.



This plant, located in the state of Guanajuato in Central Mexico, employs more than 350 associates and provides food, beverage, automotive and consumer goods companies with reusable packaging totes, containers, custom dunnage and pallets to move their products safely, efficiently and more cost-effectively than single-use packaging. This plant is a two-time award recipient and was named the ORBIS Plant of the Year in 2019.



“I am excited to share that the Silao plant has had zero recordable injuries for more than 1,000 days and achieved tremendous quality and workplace efficiency in 2021,” said Todd Mathes, executive VP of operations at ORBIS Corporation. “A top performer, this plant consistently exemplifies success through a deep dedication to safety, an engaged culture and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”



The Silao plant — one of 14 ORBIS North American manufacturing facilities considered for the award — won the 2021 Plant of the Year Award for its strong performance in workplace safety, customer service and quality, as well as operational excellence. During 2021, Silao set new records in safety, revenue generation and workplace efficiency.



“A strong culture of teamwork, commitment and innovation helped the Silao plant earn this recognition,” said Bill Ash, president of ORBIS. “We are very proud and appreciative of the plant’s accomplishments and are looking forward to continued success from Silao in the years to come.”