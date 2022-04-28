Avetta Announces the 2022 Client Supply Chain Performance Award Winners—The Vetty

OREM, Utah, and HOUSTON—April 28, 2022—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced today the winners of the 2022 Client Supply Chain Performance Award—also known as the “Vetty.” This year, Avetta is honoring nine companies for safety leadership, operational efficiency and global partnership with Avetta products and services.

“These outstanding companies deserve recognition because of their commitment to safety, efficiency, partnerships and supply chain improvements, both locally and globally,” said Tom McNamara, COO of Avetta. “We are proud to partner with these businesses and recognize their vigilance in reducing risks in the supply chain.”

Safety Leadership

Avetta is honoring wireless carrier Verizon, a multinational telecommunications company, and Universal Pegasus International, a provider of engineering and product management services, with the 2022 Vetty for Safety Leadership. The recipients are being recognized for their exemplary work in promoting safety in the workplace. These client partners, combined with the tireless dedication of their suppliers, have used Avetta products to improve their safety metrics and expand their visibility into their supply chain.

Operational Efficiency

Avetta is recognizing Clearon Corporation, a manufacturer for household and industrial water treatment, and GTS, a Kleinfelder company offering natural gas pipeline engineering and consulting services, with the 2022 Vetty for Operational Efficiency. The recipients are being honored for their exemplary work in using Avetta’s products to operate their business more efficiently, helping suppliers become safer and more sustainable.

Global Partnership

Avetta is honoring Lafarge Canada, a building materials and solutions provider, Entergy, an integrated energy company, and BGIS, a building operations and business management provider, with the 2022 North American Partnership Vetty.

Avetta is also recognizing Cargill, a global food corporation, and Cushman & Wakefield UK, a provider of real estate services, with the Global Partnership Vetty. These partnership recipients are exemplary for being consistent and valuable partners to Avetta through product co-innovation, serving on boards, producing co-branded industry leading content and more. These partnerships improve supply chain safety and risk mitigation.

For more information about the Vetty Awards, please visit https://view.ceros.com/avetta/2022-client-awards/p/1.

# # #

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.