KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES LISA FRENCH, SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MARKETING

Lisa joins KPI with 19+ years of experience in business-to-business marketing. Her most recent role was as Marketing Director for Viastore Systems Inc. where she developed, managed, and coordinated all strategic marketing and business development activities to successfully generate leads and build brand awareness for the company.

Lisa holds an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Montcalm Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Davenport College, and a Master’s Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Eastern Michigan University. Lisa’s experience in marketing will aid KPI in continuing to build the KPI brand and exploring new leads and new markets. KPI proudly welcomes Lisa as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.