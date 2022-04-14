Carolina Handling Named Raymond Dealer of Distinction for 31st Consecutive Year

For the 31st consecutive year, Carolina Handling has been named a Dealer of Distinction by The Raymond Corporation, an annual award recognizing the material handling products manufacturer’s top performers.

The parent company of Carolina Handling, The Raymond Corporation is considered the industry’s most experienced and trusted material handling network. Raymond’s Dealer of Distinction award is presented for exceeding benchmark standards in sales, customer service and retention, as well as the dealer's individual market share performance.

“It’s an honor to accept the Dealer of Distinction award on behalf of Carolina Handling’s 665 associates and to share this recognition with a dedicated group of co-workers committed to the highest level of job performance and customer service,” said Brent Hillabrand, President and CEO of Carolina Handling. “Being named a Dealer of Distinction, year after year, in an industry that is ever evolving with innovative technology and new intralogistics solutions is an amazing accomplishment.”

The Dealer of Distinction Award comes on the heels of Carolina Handling receiving the 2022 MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) for its contributions to the industry, its associates and suppliers during 2021. The MVP Award recognizes excellence in customer service, supplier relationships, associate training and community involvement.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 660 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC.

One of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers, Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in the Southeast for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory.

The company provides automation and optimization services and virtual reality-based training, along with parts, racking, storage, conveyors, lighting and dock and door equipment. Its proprietary iWarehouse optimization system allows real-time monitoring of fleets and warehouses.