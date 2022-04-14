Dallas Cowboys Merchandising Selects enVista to Implement Storage and Automated Each Picking System

INDIANAPOLIS (April 14, 2022) – enVista, a global software, managed services, consulting and automation solutions firm, optimizing and transforming both physical and digital commerce, today announces that Dallas Cowboys Merchandising will leverage enVista’s expertise and experience in automation consulting and integration to implement a storage and automated each picking system in its 440,000 square foot facility.



Today’s multi-channel supply chain landscape is putting pressure on distributors and manufacturers more than ever to achieve faster turnaround from the time an order is placed to fulfillment and delivery. Dallas Cowboys Merchandising currently manages wholesale, retail and ecommerce orders, as well as internal production, and needed a solution that would enable a decrease in labor costs while increasing throughput rates and better storage capabilities.

enVista provided Dallas Cowboys Merchandising with a turnkey solution including facility design, material handling equipment (MHE) implementation and warehouse management system (WMS) implementation. enVista also implemented its proprietary order management system (OMS), part of enVista’s Unified Commerce platform, Enspire Commerce.

Dallas Cowboys Merchandising Chief Operating Officer, Tim Burkhart, said, “Order fulfillment speed has never been more critical to our customer service and satisfaction levels. Our team needed the right partner to help us determine and implement the optimal processes and technology to deliver on those customer expectations. We are thrilled to partner with enVista. Their team is delivering exceptional expertise to optimize our facility and distribution processes for competitive advantage.”

enVista Managing Partner and Automation Group Leader, Mike Kasperski, said, “It is a true pleasure to partner with the Dallas Cowboys Merchandising team to design and implement optimal automated solutions that will deliver target business outcomes and improve service levels to their customers. The Dallas Cowboys team understands that aligning and optimizing distribution processes, labor and technology delivers powerful efficiencies and results. By strategically implementing automation and enabling technologies in its distribution center, Dallas Cowboys Merchandising will exponentially improve their efficiencies and speed omnichannel fulfillment timeframes to meet consumer expectations around same-day and next-day delivery.” Kasperski continued, “Dallas Cowboys Merchandising continues to remain ahead of the curve in supply chain strategies and innovation, and we are proud to partner in their success.”

Visit enVista’s website for more information on its Automation Consulting and Integration practice and Order Management System software, part of enVista’s Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce.

###

About enVista:

enVista is a global software, managed services and consulting solutions firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation™.

www.envistacorp.com

enVista Media Contact:

Kinsey Loebig

(317) 208-9100

Kloebig@envistacorp.com