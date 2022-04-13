Cimcorp to Exhibit End-to-End Automation and Award-winning Software at the Tire Technology Expo 2022

Grimsby, Ontario – April 13, 2022 – Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire handling solutions, announces it will be exhibiting at the Tire Technology Expo 2022, from May 18-20 at the Hanover Fairground in Germany. At booth #9036, the company will showcase its Cimcorp Dream Factory solution and share how its robotic and automation technologies are powering digital transformation for today's PCR and TBR tire plants and distribution centers.

"Tire manufacturers are increasingly investing in smart factories to future-proof their operations," explained Veli-Matti Hakala, Director, Tire Industry Sales at Cimcorp. "Automation is the key to success for tire factories; it makes it possible to increase output while also ensuring sustainability and building resilience.”

As a leading system integrator in the tire industry, Cimcorp is pioneering the digital transformation of tire manufacturing by connecting machines to form cutting-edge tire plants. Unlike machine suppliers, Cimcorp is a holistic system integrator with an interface that gives access to the complete tire-manufacturing process. Cutting through control systems from the process level all the way up to the management level, Cimcorp Dream Factory makes it possible for tire plants to maximize productivity and increase customer satisfaction.

The Cimcorp solution connects levels from programmable logic controller (PLC) to enterprise resource planning (ERP), providing seamless and easy accessibility to meaningful information that enables tire factories to optimize operations.

“Our solution gives access to all possible data related to tire manufacturing and we believe that nobody else has provided analytics for the tire industry on this scale,” said Jyrki Anttonen, Cimcorp’s Technology Director.

Although it is an end-to-end automation solution for tire plants, Cimcorp Dream Factory is modular in design and can be implemented in stages, if required. An ideal area to begin with automation is warehousing and dispatch. Efficiency can be significantly increased by investing in a fully automated process from finished tire palletizing to shipping. An automated high-bay warehouse provides great storage density for better space utilization, integrated with Cimcorp software to secure the dispatch process.

Notably, Cimcorp’s software has been recognized by The Journey to Automation (J2A) Awards, which honor leading players in the field of automation and digital transformation of the tire industry. Cimcorp won the Tire Manufacture – Suppliers Award in 2020 for 'Improving the Data Analytics of the Tire Factory'.

The J2A judging panel stated, “This is an automation route that can significantly improve the efficiency and output of tire plants. Cimcorp has developed a tire production dashboard, and is leveraging data from different sources to improve the complete flow of tire manufacturing from material handling to finished goods. This is already in use internationally.”

Visitors to Tire Technology Expo are invited to discover more about Cimcorp Dream Factory and book a meeting with the Cimcorp team at the company's booth: https://form.jotform.com/220582772858366.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp is a leading global manufacturer and integrator of turnkey automation for intralogistics. With a combination of robotics, material handling systems and software, we can meet your logistics challenges intelligently and sustainably. Along with our proprietary tire plant solutions, we have developed automation for order fulfillment and storage in the grocery retail, fresh produce, bakery, dairy, beverage and e-commerce sectors.

Across more than 40 countries, our technology is used to reduce operating costs, ensure traceability and improve efficiency within manufacturing and distribution centers. An agile and innovative mindset has helped us to grow from our northern roots in Finland into a global group. Part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec), we offer a worldwide network of sales and service locations and strive to serve our customers as a lifelong, reliable partner.

For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.